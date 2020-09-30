ForMin Aurescu, Nigerian counterpart Oneyama discuss collaboration within international organizations in phone conversation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had on Wednesday a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Godfrey Oneyama, at the request of the Nigerian side.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, Minister Aurescu "expressed the openness of the Romanian side to deepen and strengthen bilateral relations, Nigeria being an important partner of Romania in Africa, this objective being fully shared by the Nigerian counterpart, who voiced his appreciation for the relations between the two countries."

During the talks, the collaboration of the two states within the international organizations was approached, the quoted source shows.

The two officials agreed to intensify joint efforts to prepare a new session of the Joint Economic Commission between Romania and Nigeria. At the same time, an exchange of views was held on the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries.