ForMin Aurescu - Norwegian ForMin Eriksen Soreide counterpart phone call on cooperation in COVID-19 context

Bogdan Aurescu

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone conversation with his Norwegian counterpart, Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide, on Wednesday, at the latter's request, the discussions focusing mainly on the Romanian-Norwegian cooperation in the context generated by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

According to the MAE, the two ministers agreed that, especially during this period, it is particularly important to support research projects in order to develop methods for rapid diagnosis, treatment and a global vaccine for the virus.

The Romanian minister expressed his appreciation for the Norwegian contribution to the Norwegian Financial Mechanisms and, respectively, to the European Economic Area, through which Romania benefits from 502.5 million euros, in the period 2014-2021, according to the MAE.

This contribution funds projects in areas such as civil society, social inclusion, justice, environment, research and innovation.

In this context, Bogdan Aurescu addressed the proposal, received with openness by the Norwegian counterpart, that part of the remaining resources from the 2014-2021 financial year be made available to combat the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic.

