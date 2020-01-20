Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's continuous commitment to combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance at his meeting in Brussels with a delegation led by Cherrie Daniels, the Special Envoy of the US State Department for Holocaust Issues, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) in a press release.

The meeting took place on Sunday, on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). Participating in the meeting were also Gideon Taylor, chair of operations and treasurer at the World Jewish Restitution Organisation (WJRO), and Wesley Fisher, director of research at the Claims Conference and the World Jewish Restitution Organization.The head of the Romanian diplomacy presented the legislative measures that have been taken recently by our country in accelerating the process of restitution of the Jewish properties abusively seized by the communist regime, the increase of the value of the financial aid granted to the survivors of the Holocaust and reconfirmed the Romanian Government's commitment to these issues.In his turn, the Special Envoy of the US State Department hailed the coming into force of the law on the setting up of the National Museum of Jewish History and Holocaust in Romania, said the same source.