ForMin Aurescu opens Community of Democracies' Youth Forum

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu opened today the works of the Community of Democracies' Youth Forum - Connecting Youth Democracy Leaders, organized by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Community of Democracies (CoD) over July 23 - 24, in the context of Romania's holding the CoD Presidency (2019 - 2021).

The Youth Declaration was adopted on the occasion of the Forum, the Foreign Ministry said.

"Democratic states must work together towards delivering the best results, and today, more than ever, the involvement of the youth - that is, of yourselves, as leaders of your generation - is key to our common future. The subjects that have been included on the UN agenda in recent years, such as climate change, cybersecurity or a new space regime, will be pressing issues in the society you will live in. The next steps should allow us to create a new multilateralism for the 21st century, which is not only more efficient, but also more innovative and pragmatic," ForMin Aurescu said in the opening of the event.