ForMin Aurescu: Solidarity lanes for Ukrainian grain export continue to be used

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday that the European Union's solidarity lanes through which goods are shipped from and to Ukraine continue to be used.

"The lanes, the so-called solidarity lanes that also include Romania and its efforts for over 6.5 million tonnes of grain transported through it, they continue to be used. (...) There is even an effort from the European institutions, from the European Commission, to provide additional funds to back up this effort that we and other countries involved in helping Ukraine have made to facilitate grain transit. We are looking forward to the Black Sea Grain Initiative for shipping grain through the Black Sea expiring. It is very important that the agreement continues to operate," Aurescu said at the Senate House, Agerpres informs.

He added that 14.5 million tonnes of grain have been shipped through the solidarity lanes, including over 6.5 million tonnes that passed through Romania, plus 10 million tones under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

"You can realise Romania's proportional contribution to each of the two initiatives," said Aurescu.