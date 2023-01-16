ForMin Aurescu thanks Portuguese counterpart Cravinho for Portuguese troops stationed in Romania

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had a telephone conversation with his Portuguese counterpart, Joao Cravinho, on which occasion he thanked him for Portugal's "firm and active" support for Romania's accession to Schengen. told Agerpres.

"Very good talk with my friend FM, Joao Cravinho, on the excellent level of ROPT [Romanian-Portuguese - editor's note] cooperation in many areas, including regarding security on Eastern Flank. Thanked for the continued presence of Portuguese troops in Romania and for Portugal's firm and active support for Romania's accession to Schengen," Aurescu wrote on Twitter on Monday.