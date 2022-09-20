ForMin Aurescu: The horrors witnessed in Ukraine are a bitter lesson of fragility of democracies

The horrors witnessed during the Russian war in Ukraine are "a bitter lesson of the fragility of democracies," Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu told the opening on Tuesday of the Community of Democracies Youth Forum.

"Your generation was raised to know no war. The values of democracy, the spirit of freedom and human rights which set the rules-based international order created the ground for peace and a better world for the generations to come. However, the horrors we have witnessed in Ukraine since the end of February, an attack not only on security, but also on the fundamental values and principles of democracy, is a bitter lesson of the fragility of democracies," said the head of the Romanian diplomacy in a pre-recorded message, told Agerpres.

He added that "this is also a lesson about the resilience and strength of the democratic credo, even in young democracies and in the minds and hearts of the people."

"The bravery of the Ukrainian people, including of young people just like you, in defending their liberty and democracy is an inspiration. Therefore, it is our moral obligation not only to support and assist them, but also to uphold and defend democratic principles worldwide," added Aurescu.

The forum's theme is "Reversing the Democracy Disconnect," and the event is part of the series of events held by the Romanian presidency of the Community of Democracies (2019 - 2022).

This was the third edition of the forum under the Romanian presidency of the Community of Democracies, after those in 2021.