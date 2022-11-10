ForMin Aurescu, the representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania about accession to Schengen

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, received, on Thursday, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), a delegation of representatives of the Coalition for the Development of Romania (CDR), the agenda of discussions targeting the way in which the business environment can collaborate with the Government of Romania in order to promote the objective of Romania's accession to the Schengen area, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent to AGERPRES.

Aurescu appreciated the interest and availability of CDR representatives to support Romania's accession to the Schengen area and to undertake complementary actions to the political-diplomatic and technical approaches of the Romanian authorities to achieve this objective. In this context, he presented the latest developments and the stage of the proceedings in this file.

CDR representatives highlighted the beneficial impact that Romania's membership in the Schengen area will generate for the development of the internal market, including by creating additional advantages for the economies of all member states. Also, the interlocutors agreed that Romania's accession to the free movement area will contribute to the growth of economic stability in the region, boosting the competitiveness of the European economy and the resilience of the Union as a whole, the cited source shows.

During the discussions, several economic sectors were mentioned that could mainly benefit from the lifting of internal border controls and the reduction of waiting times, especially the transport sector and the other branches it serves.

In this context, Minister Bogdan Aurescu said that Romania has constantly pleaded for the importance of the smooth functioning of the Single Market, and the elimination of barriers that limit free movement between EU member states will have a direct contribution in this regard, for the benefit of all European citizens.

MAE specifies that the meeting was attended by representatives of the following CDR member organizations: the Council of Foreign Investors, the Concordia Employers' Confederation, Romanian Business Leaders, the American Chamber of Commerce in Romania, the Romanian Businesspersons' Association, the French Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in Romania.