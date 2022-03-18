ForMin Aurescu: There is no reason for Romanian citizens not to feel safe

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Thursday that there is no reason for the Romanian citizens not to feel safe amid the developments in Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

"The feeling of security in our country must be high, because Romania is an ally nation; as a NATO member we have all the security guarantees we can have, the strongest security guarantees in our entire history. The NATO alliance is the strongest political and military alliance in history. We are on the right track in terms of consistently consolidating the eastern flank. Our calls are considered and put into practice. I asked, for example, at the NATO ministerial meeting on March 4, to rethink the composition of NATO's deterrence and defence posture on the eastern flank, and things are already moving in that direction," Aurescu told Digi24 private broadcaster.He added that a NATO summit would be held in Brussels next week to discuss both the security developments in Ukraine, further support for Ukraine, and a consistent reinforcement of the eastern flank."There are all the prerequisites for the Romanian citizens to feel safe. We make every effort to ensure that this consistent consolidation of the eastern flank is seen by everyone in its real parameters, which are those of defence, so strictly defensive, without any intention of antagonising the Russian Federation. But given the developments that are taking place as a result of military aggression, it is only natural that we should take the necessary precautions. There is no reason for Romanian citizens not to feel secure," Aurescu said.