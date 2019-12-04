ForMin Aurescu to attend 26th OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava on Thursday

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend in Bratislava on Thursday the 26th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), occasion on which he will reconfirm Romania's key-objectives regarding the security and cooperation in Europe.

Within the debates regarding the prospects of the European security architecture, the head of the Romanian diplomacy will reconfirm our country's commitment toward the values of multilateralism and the support of the efforts to strengthen the OSCE role, a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday informs.

Moreover, Minister Bogdan Aurescu will endorse the necessity to fully implement the principles and commitments assumed by all the participating countries, on all three dimensions: political-military, economic and environment and human.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy will also highlight the support which Romania granted, during its mandate as Presidency of the Council of the European Union, in the first semester of 2019, to the incumbent Slovakian Presidency of the OSCE, in respect to strengthening the interaction between the European Union and the OSCE.

On the occasion of the 26th OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava, Bogdan Aurescu will carry out a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from the participating states.