ForMin Aurescu to have political consultations with Macedonian counterpart

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will have political consultations, on Wednesday, with his Macedonian counterpart Bujar Osmani, who will pay an official visit to Bucharest.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (AME) release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday, the talks will focus on the stage and prospects of strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including the economic dimension.

The consultations will also address Romania's support for the European agenda of the Republic of North Macedonia and for the EU enlargement policy, security issues and relations within NATO, cooperation at regional level, as well as within international organisations.Minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate Romania's availability to provide assistance to the Republic of North Macedonia in the context of preparations for the opening of EU accession negotiations, the MAE release reads."At the same time, (the Minister) will welcome, once again, the formal accession of the Republic of North Macedonia to NATO, in March 2020, Romania being a constant and firm supporter of the Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the Republic of North Macedonia and the first state that ratified this country's NATO accession protocol. Also highlighted will be that, on November 9, 2020, the Republic of North Macedonia officially became the 13th BSEC member state, during Romania's Chairmanship-in-Office of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organisation (BSEC)," the release reads.