ForMin Aurescu to have political talks with North Macedonian counterpart in Bucharest

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will hold political consultations on Wednesday with his North Macedonian counterpart, Bujar Osmani, who is conducting an official visit to Bucharest.

According to a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, the talks will focus on the state and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest, including the economic dimension.

The consultations will also address Romania's support for the European agenda of the Republic of North Macedonia and for the EU's enlargement policy, security issues and relations within NATO, cooperation at regional level, as well as within international organisations.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu will reiterate Romania's readiness to provide assistance to the Republic of North Macedonia in preparation for the opening of EU accession negotiations, the MAE release adds.