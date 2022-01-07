ForMin Aurescu to participate in extraordinary meeting of ForMins in NATO states

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, will participate, on Friday, in the extraordinary meeting of the heads of diplomacies from the NATO states, held in videoconference system, the debates focusing security situation in the Black Sea and the Eastern Neighbourhood, in the context of the massive deployment of Russian troops in the vicinity of Ukraine and its implications for Euro-Atlantic stability as a whole, the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs) informs in a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

According to the same source, Aurescu will refer to "the need to continue efforts to strengthen the allied position of deterrence and defence in a coherent and comprehensive manner on the entire Eastern Flank, including and especially in the Black Sea region, in the context of the current security developments in the Alliance's Eastern Vicinity."The head of Romanian diplomacy will also emphasize the importance of strengthening the transatlantic relationship and increasing allied cohesion, as well as deepening cooperation with Eastern partners. At the same time, the Romanian Minister will reiterate the support of our country for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders.The ministerial meeting has been convened by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and will precede the NATO-Ukraine Commission meeting due on 11 January and the NATO-Russia Council meeting due on January 12 in Brussels, in order to prepare them properly.