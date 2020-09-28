ForMin Aurescu, UCOR President discuss collaboration prospects

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu had, on Monday, a meeting with the President of the Association of Honorary Consuls Union in Romania (UCOR), Andreas Huber, on a series of issues of mutual interest regarding the development prospects of collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) and UCOR, shows a MAE press release sent to AGERPRES.

The discussions took place in order to capitalize in the most efficient way on the role of the honorary consuls in the development of the bilateral relations between Romania and the countries they represent, especially on the line of economic diplomacy and interpersonal contacts.

Minister Aurescu expressed "the full openness of the MAE to intensify the dialogue with UCOR, including on the basis of the Cooperation Protocol in force between the MAE and UCOR, with the aim of supporting and facilitating the activity carried out by honorary consuls in Romania".

Bogdan Aurescu assured that, after overcoming the current context generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAE envisages a more active involvement of the honorary consuls in the events organized by the institution, in order to multiply the interaction opportunities of Romania's diplomatic and consular corps with the honorary consular representatives accredited in Romania.

In his turn, President Andreas Huber, who was accompanied by the other members of the Board of Directors of UCOR, assured that UCOR makes every effort to deepen and expand the friendly relations between Romania and the represented countries.

The Association of Honorary Consuls Union in Romania was established in June 2015 as a non-governmental organization, in order to promote and encourage specialized partnerships and social projects of common interest for honorary consuls in Romania.