ForMin Aurescu, US ambassador discuss upcoming Three Seas Initiative Summit

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and US ambassador in Bucharest Adrian Zuckerman discussed today at the Foreign Ministry's headquarters preparations for the Three Seas Initiative Summit which will take place this autumn in Tallinn, the Foreign Ministry said in a release.

During the meeting, the two officials also participated in a video conference with representatives of the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund (3SIIF), reviewing the stage of the operationalization of the Fund established at the Three Seas Initiative 2018 Summit held in Bucharest.

Minister Aurescu reiterated on this occasion that "the Fund is a fundamental instrument that aims to finance interconnection projects in the Three Seas region, and showed that the implementation of the 3SI priority interconnection projects in the field of transport, energy or digitisation could provide an important support for the post-pandemic economic recovery." From this perspective, the continuation of the implementation of major regional connectivity projects will also have a significant positive impact on economic growth and on the labor market in Central and Eastern Europe, the cited source said.

The Romanian top diplomat also referred to the role of the 3SI in strengthening the EU - US Strategic Partnership which is essential for the security and prosperity on both sides of the Atlantic.

In this context, he stressed that the intention of the US to allocate up to 1 billion dollars to 3SI projects represents an important contribution to the development of the region and of the transatlantic partnership as a whole. The Romanian official reiterated the strategic value of the projects that will be implemented through the 3SIIF, which has the Polish Development Bank (BGK) and Romania's Eximbank as founding members. He also mentioned the importance of getting dedicated banks in the region to participate in the Fund, as well as the European and international financial institutions, together with private investors.

On the occasion of the meeting, ambassador Adrian Zuckerman offered Minister Bogdan Aurescu the flag of the United States of America that was hoisted at the US Embassy in Bucharest on June 14, 2020 on the 140th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations.

"The highly symbolic gesture illustrates the strength and trust that characterize the Romanian-American friendship and the Strategic Partnership of the two countries," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.