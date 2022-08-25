ForMin Aurescu welcomes interns under Government's Official Internship Programme

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday welcomed a group of interns under the Official Internship Programme of the Romanian Government, whom he introduced to the milestones of Romania's diplomatic action in close connection with current regional, European and global developments.

Aurescu emphasised the importance of diplomacy and diplomatic activity, as well as its adaptation amid the security crisis generated by the Russian aggression in Ukraine, the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported in a press statement.

In his conversation with the young interns, Aurescu touched Romania's multidimensional support efforts for Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, and supporting Moldova's EU accession candidate status, emphasising that supporting Ukraine and Moldova are important objectives for Romanian diplomacy, because the increase in their resilience and the progress of these countries on their European journey contribute to the consolidation of Romania's security in a broad sense.

Aurescu also talked about the practice of negotiating international treaties and the challenges related to their application, including the possibility for the interns to consult the treaties concluded by Romania during the visit, the active steps regarding Romania's current foreign policy objectives , including Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the process of Romania's accession to the OECD, increasing Romania's international profile and active role within NATO, including by obtaining very good results at the NATO summit in Madrid and hosting, in November 2022, a meeting of NATO foreign ministers, told Agerpres.

At the same time, the minister mentioned the fact that the year 2022 marks 160 years of modern Romanian diplomacy in which Romania's foreign policy was managed and developed especially in essential moments by dedicated diplomats, with 2022 having a special significance for MAE, which played a special role in Romania's history as a vector of modernisation and progress.

He showed that, immediately after the establishment of MAE as the Department of Foreign and State Affairs in 1862, Romanian diplomats ensured the fulfillment of the fundamental objective of international recognition and the completion of the Union of the Principalities, a first successfully accomplished task, followed by many other extremely important in the evolution and development of modern Romania.

Aurescu emphasised the need for Romania's foreign policy to remain, in the long term, a theme of national consensus, supporting the internal and external resilience of the state and the priorities pursued by Romania.

At the same time, the head of the Romanian diplomacy underscored the modernisation of MAE as an institution, including the fact that almost 50% of the total number of MAE employees are currently women, and of the total number of people holding positions of leadership inside the central offices of MAE, women represent approximately 54%, ensuring leadership at all levels: undersecretary of state, secretary general, director general, director, deputy director. Aurescu said that the average age among MAE employees is being rejuvenated, especially due to the organisation, starting in 2021, as soon as the legal framework and pandemic conditions allowed, series of competitions of admission to the diplomatic and consular posts, as well as executive MAE positions.

Encouraging the young interns to move towards a diplomatic career, Aurescu shared his experience and described the profile of the modern diplomat who combines a set of vast knowledge and interdisciplinary work methods with a wide set of professional and personal skills, extensive knowledge of international affairs, international law, history, economy, culture, geography and a number of other related fields.

The minister also emphasised the essential importance of consular affairs within MAE, considering the permanent need for support to Romanian citizens around the world. He mentioned an extensive process of consular reform at all levels that he started during his tenure and that will continue at a sustained pace moving forward.

The visiting interns also toured the MAE Consular Staff Training Centre to learn firsthand about the consular activity of MAE.