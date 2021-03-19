ForMin Aurescu:We have chance to renew diplomatic corps, zero tolerance for not respecting norms

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said, in an interview for AGERPRES, that within the next two years he has planned "a profound renewal" of the diplomatic and consular corps and announces a "zero tolerance" regarding not respecting interaction conduct with the Romanian citizens.

"There are Romanian citizens who sometime complain about the quality of these services or complain about the treatment they are receiving at the counter. I promoted a zero tolerance policy towards our colleagues who do not respect the absolutely necessary rules of conduct in the relations with the Romanian citizens, but on the other hand there is also a need for a better training of the consular agents, consular civil servants, so that, the consular services can be of better quality," the minister says.

Furthermore, he reminds that there will be more jobs posted for contest within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."As a result, we have the opportunity this year and the following one to accomplish a deep renewal of the consular and diplomatic corps, but also of other execution jobs, specific to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Aurescu specifies.During the interview the minister also talked about the importance of a "more strategic" approach of the EU-Russia relation, alongside the priorities of the Strategic Partnership with the USA, in the context of the new Administration in Washington.

