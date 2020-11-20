ForMin Bogdan Aurescu - Robert O'Brien, US President's National Security Advisor, telephone conversation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu and the United States National Security Advisor, Ambassador Robert O'Brien, had a telephone conversation on Friday, informs the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), according to AGERPRES.

The conversation took place in the context in which, on the occasion of the Romanian minister's visit to the USA, October 19 to 20, the planned meeting between the two officials could not take place, as Advisor O'Brien was not, for objective reasons, in Washington DC and the two parties agreed to establish subsequent telephone consultations.

The two officials reviewed, on this occasion, the main landmarks of the Romania-US Strategic Partnership during the term of the current US administration, which is nearing its end, and the tangible results obtained in various dimensions of the partnership, such as military-political cooperation, security cybernetics or civilian nuclear cooperation.

Minister Aurescu conveyed the thanks of the Romanian side for the good cooperation during the mandate of the current Administration and the consistent developments in the bilateral relationship obtained during this period.

US National Security Advisor O'Brien also thanked the Bucharest authorities for their cooperation and praised Romania's position as a strong, consistent and predictable US ally. He pointed out that the Strategic Partnership with Romania is essential for the United States, enjoying strong bipartisan support in the USA, Romania being a country with an important strategic position at the Black Sea and a constant supporter of Western values and the transatlantic relationship.

He particularly appreciated Romania's commitment to cooperation in international military missions and budget allocations for defense, considering our country a model for other allies and partners. At the same time, he expressed appreciation for the way in which Romania approaches the relations with those global actors that do not act in consonance with the system of transatlantic values.

Ambassador O'Brien highlighted the conviction that the Strategic Partnership with Romania will be further strengthened, the projects started during this period will be continued, and the commitments made - implemented in the future as well.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, welcomed the intention already announced by the USA to increase its military personnel on Romanian territory and reiterated the increased interest of our country for an enhanced American military presence in Romania. He expressed the belief that good cooperation in the military-political field and in other important areas of mutual interest will be at the same level of excellence with the future US Administration.

Bogdan Aurescu also mentioned the importance of the Three Seas Initiative for strengthening transatlantic cooperation and for the economic development of the region and its connectivity, including US involvement. In this regard, Aurescu brought to mind the importance of the two major regional interconnection projects, Rail2Sea and Via Carpathia, promoted by Romania in the Three Seas Initiative, included, with a direct strategic impact, including on military mobility, between NATO's North and South Eastern Flank.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy called for American investments in these projects, something that will lead to the consolidation of the US economic presence in the region, complementary to the military one.

Ambassador O'Brien said he will encourage US financial institutions, such as the US Import-Export Bank (US Exim) and the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), to pay more attention to these projects, including on the basis of the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Washington in October between the US Department of Economy, Energy and the Environment and US Exim.

Furthermore, Minister Bogdan Aurescu and Advisor O'Brien discussed the results of the presidential elections in the Republic of Moldova on November 16, 2020.