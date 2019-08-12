ForMin Manescu and Swedish Ambassador discuss relaunching high-level bilateral consultations

Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu met on Monday with Sweden's Ambassador to Romania Anneli Lindahl Kenny, context in which the wish to relaunch the high-level bilateral consultations was expressed.

"The discussions tackled the stage of the Swedish-Romanian cooperation, highlighting, over the past years, a strengthening of the political dialogue, especially of the parliamentary dimension. Both sides pointed out the desire to relaunch the high-level bilateral consultations. The Romanian dignitary remarked the fact that the economic relations with the Kingdom of Sweden have recorded progresses over the past 10 years, with the volume of bilateral trade increasing by over 50 percent, thus exceeding 1 billion euro. Furthermore, there was an exchange of views on the topics regarding the social dimension of the Romanian-Swedish cooperation, both at bilateral level and within the European Union - for instance, the need to continue the promotion of gender equality and the inclusion of persons belonging to vulnerable groups," a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES shows.

The two officials underscored their common vision over some topics included on the European agenda, such as the Eastern Partnership, the security in Europe and the cooperation in the Black and Baltic Seas. Moreover, they both pointed out the good cooperation during the Romanian Presidency at the Council of the European Union, which ended in June.

The Romanian Minister commended the Swedish Ambassador's work, wishing her success in her professional activity.

The Foreign Affairs Minister welcomed Sweden's Ambassador to Romania on her farewell visit.