ForMin Manescu, Apostolic Nuncio Buendia emphasize very good cooperation between Romania, Holy See

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramona Manescu received, on Wednesday, the Apostolic Nuncio, dean of the diplomatic corps accredited to Romania, Monsenior Miguel Maury Buendia, in a courtesy visit, occasion on which the very good cooperation between Romania and the Holy See was emphasized.

The Romanian dignitary thanked the Nuncio for the well wishes in fulfilling her mandate, born in the name of the diplomatic corps accredited in Bucharest, highlighting the openness for cooperation and dialogue with them, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs in a release sent to AGERPRES.

At the same time, minister Manescu underlined the success of the visit of Pope Francis to Romania, in the May 31 - June 2 period of this year, taking place in the context of Romania's first mandate as Presidents of the Council of the European Union and 20 years since the visit of Pope John Paul II to Romania. The head of Romanian diplomacy stressed that the schedule of Pope Francis' visit reflected his desire to meet as many Romanians as possible and to visit all the historic regions of modern Romania, MAE mentions.

According to the quoted source, the speakers also exchanged opinions on the state and perspectives of relations between Romania and the Holy See, emphasizing the very good cooperation between Romania and the Holy See and recalling that next year will see the anniversary of 100 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations.