ForMin Manescu, Armenian counterpart Mnatsakanyan, in NY: Armenia wants development of bilateral relations with Romania

Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu on Wednesday met with her Armenian counterpart, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, on which occasion she appreciated the new dynamics registered by Yerevan's relations with the EU, highlighting the opportunities created, bilaterally, in the context of the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and the Republic of Armenia.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy also highlighted the sustained increase of the Romanian-Armenian trade in 2018, amid the provisional application of the Agreement, reads a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to AGERPRES on Thursday.The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the importance of the National Company TAROM's direct flight on the Bucharest-Yerevan route, launched on April 3, for the development of bilateral relations in all aspects, especially regarding inter-human and business contacts. In this context, Ramona Manescu emphasized the importance of interparliamentary dialogue and the use of economic and technical-scientific cooperation formats.The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Government of the Republic of Armenia shared the wish to further develop bilateral relations, with an emphasis on invigorating political dialogue and economic cooperation between the two countries, including by capitalizing on the facilities created by the launch of the Bucharest-Yerevan direct airline flight. He also underlined the importance given by the Armenian side to the development of relations with the EU, especially in terms of capitalizing on the opportunities created by the implementation of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, specifies MAE.