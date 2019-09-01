ForMin Manescu: Fire at Romania's Embassy in Baghdad, caused by tank explosion; one employee injured

Foreign Affairs Minister Ramona Manescu stated that the fire that took place on Sunday at the headquarters of the Romanian Embassy in Iraq was caused by the explosion of a tank and an employee suffered light injuries to his hands, being recorded and material damage.

"First of all, I want to tell you that the fire broke out at 10:45 this morning. We found out immediately from those at the mission. It was caused by the explosion of a tank, it was a rather peaceful accident, so we are not talking about something more serious than that. Unfortunately, one of the colleagues was injured and received medical care, he is out of any danger, we talked to him, we have been in touch as soon as he came back from the hospital. His hands are bandaged, because the burns are on the hands, the wounds are light, but even so we asked our colleagues to keep in constant contact with him to make sure he is in good healt," Minister Ramona Manescu told private TV broadcaster Realitatea TV in a phone call.She also showed that there were material damages at the respective headquarters following the fire and the water intervention of the firefighters, and the location of the diplomatic mission will have to be changed, but this was already being considered because the current headquarters had some difficulties from a safety point of view.Ramona Manescu also mentioned that there weren't many employees at the headquarters of the diplomatic mission at the time of the explosion and of the fire.