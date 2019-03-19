ForMin Melescanu highlights dynamic nature of Romanian-Chinese relations

Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu highlighted the dynamic nature of the Romanian-Chinese bilateral relations on Tuesday, in the context of celebrating 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, on the occasion of welcoming the agreed ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Jiang Yu, for the presentation of the letters of credence, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) informs, according to Agerpres.

Romania and the People's Republic of China celebrate this year 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and 15 years since the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership of Friendship and Cooperation, thus expressing the interest in strengthening the political dialogue, both on a high level, and on the level of the foreign ministries in the two states, as well as in marking anniversary events, in both states, through a series of public diplomacy events, reads a MAE release.The discussions occasioned the review of the bilateral legal framework between Romania and China, aspects of some bilateral sectoral cooperation projects or assumed by Romania under the 16+1 / Central and Eastern Europe and P.R. China cooperation format, as well as modalities of thrusting the inter-human exchanges, including in the tourism, youth, direct relations between universities, innovation and technological development areas.Both officials have agreed on the opportunities to strengthen and develop the bilateral commercial exchanges, at the same time encouraging the dialogue on a local level, between the authorities of the two states, and on the level of the business environments, as well as the active participation in economic missions, fairs and thematic international exhibitions, both ways.The meeting occasioned an overall assessment of the EU-China relations, including from the perspective of Romania's EU Council Presidency in S1 2019.At the same time, during the meeting the two officials discussed aspects of cooperation between the two states inside the UN, including in terms of mutual candidacy endorsement.