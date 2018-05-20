ForMin Melescanu: În general, on main themes that we have, embassies have done their job

Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodor Melescanu said on Sunday, referring to the assessment of Romania's embassies abroad, that, in general, these "have done their job."

Asked whether the Foreign Ministry (MAE) had completed the assessment of Romania's ambassadors abroad, including of Romania's ambassador to the USA, George Maior, Melescanu said "We do not make the assessment of the ambassadors, it is a wrong approach. I do not accept it, because the ambassador is only the head of a diplomatic representation and you cannot say that he is good or bad, it depends on how each embassy has worked: is it doing its job well or badly. (...) In general, on the main themes that we have, the embassies have done their job. In connection with the problems related to other ambassadors who have had positions in Romania, there are issues that do not concern us, they are not the subject of the analysis," Melescanu said in Parliament."We have several categories, we have very large embassies, which are composed of 10-15 people, we have embassies that are composed of one person, so we have to see that the activity is not the same, it depends on the staff each embassy has, but also on the country where it operates. Obviously, in more distant countries, our interests are lower than in Europe and North America," Melescanu said.On the other hand, the minister of foreign affairs brought to mind that Romania has no ambassador to Israel.Asked whether he made a new nomination to the head of state regarding the position of Romania's ambassador to Israel, Melescanu replied: "I have not made a new nomination, I made a proposal to appoint an ambassador to Israel in March this year, which was approved by the Prime Minister and sent to the President. So far, we have not received any answers."He said that the person proposed to take up this position is Monica Gheorghita.As to the fact that the head of state said he had not received this proposal, Melescanu said that the nomination was sent to the president by military post, as it is customary.