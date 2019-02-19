ForMin Melescanu, Israel's SocEqual Minister Gamliel discuss third intergovernmental meeting

Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Tuesday welcomed Israeli Social Equality Minister Gila Gamliel to reiterate a shared interest in holding a third intergovernmental meeting this year, according to Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE).

Also attending the meeting was Secretary General Colette Avital of the World Jewish Restitution Organization (WJRO).According to a MAE press statement, the officials mentioned the excellent stage in the Romanian-Israeli bilateral relationships and analysed the future prospects for co-operation, reiterating a shared interest in the organisation of a third intergovernmental meeting this year.Melescanu presented Romania's priorities as current holder of the EU Council presidency related to the fight against anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial under pillar IV, Europe of common values.He also reiterated Romania's commitment to continuing efforts to preserve the memory of the Holocaust, promote tolerance and non-discrimination and combat anti-Semitism, and emphasised the great value Romania attaches to its bilateral relationship with Israel."In this context, the minister of foreign affairs extended thanks to WJRO Secretary General Colette Avital for her participation as a speaker at the conference organised under the aegis of the Romanian presidency of the EU Council on February 7, 2019, called ?Fight against anti-Semitism: a common approach to better protect Jewish communities in Europe-from policy to action,' a high-level event hosted by Romania's prime minister," reads the press statement.Talks also focused on issues related to the Romanian legislation regarding the return of Jewish property abusively confiscated by the communist regime, extending benefits to Holocaust survivors, a project for the creation of a national Jewish history and Holocaust museum in Romania."Minister Melescanu reconfirmed constant support from the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Romanian officials dealing with the implementation of legislation on the returning of property abusively confiscated by the communist regime and extending benefits to the Holocaust survivors and assured the foreign officials that attention will be kept on these issues," according to MAE.