ForMin Melescanu: Premier Dancila has always communicated Romania's position very well

Prime Minister Viorica Dancila "communicated very well and brought arguments to Romania's position", in her travels abroad, declared on Monday, for Adevarul Live, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Teodor Melescanu.

"There hasn't been a shred of a doubt concerning the transmission of very clear messages about Romania's interests, the desire for collaboration in the economic sector, especially given that as Prime Minister this is her priority responsibility. So there is not the least bit of doubt, and (...) the rest is tabloid," said Melescanu."I can assure you that where I was present the communication was as correct as it can be, it was a very clear communication and a very open expression of the wish to developing the relations with the respective states, without any sort of problems," he pointed out.Asked on how Romania will be represented, in the context of exercising the Presidency of the EU Council next year, Melescanu replied: "Each of us in the structures they chair (...) if it's at the level of heads of states and governments, will be the president's job, if it will be at an economic level - transports, interconnection and other matters, - it will be Madam Prime Minister's job, if it's related to European Union's foreign relations it will be the Foreign Affairs Minister's job."