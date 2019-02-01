ForMin Melescanu: There is a red line for EU countries that cannot be crossed

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu stated on Friday, within the informal meeting of the foreign affairs minister of the EU (Gymnich), that two weeks ago when he paid a visit to Chisinau, he conveyed the message that for Romania and for the other member states of the EU there is a red line that cannot be crossed, regarding the fair, democratic and efficient organisation of the elections in the Republic of Moldova.

"Some of the issues which we are confronted with at the EU level are related to the elections in two key-countries of the Eastern Partnership. It's about the Republic of Moldova, but it is also about Ukraine. Ten days ago, namely two weeks ago, I paid a visit to Chisinau, occasion on which, among other things I discussed with Mr Prime Minister, I said very clearly that for Romania, but not only for Romania, for the European Union countries, there is a red line that cannot be crossed and this is connected to the fair, democratic and efficient organization of the elections in the Republic of Moldova. I have very clearly stated that it is an essential test, which the relationship between the Republic of Moldova and the EU continues to depend on. I sent a very clear message. The second message I gave to the Prime Minister is not to break the connection with other parties in the non-parliamentary opposition, but with European orientation, because finding a majority based on the European idea might be taken into account," the Romanian Minister told a joint press conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

He mentioned that within the visit to Chisinau, he also carried out a meeting with representatives of all the non-parliamentary parties of the Republic of Moldova with pro-European tendencies and visions.

"Sure, [we met] at the Embassy of Romania. It was very nice to see that all the structures existing at the level of the Moldovan society are there. And here, we made sure we are sending a message of observing the manner in which the free and fair elections are going to take place and, at the same time, I told them the reverse of the message which I addressed to Mr. Filip: that it's not good to say never in politics. So, for them, I gave a signal that they should also consider the possibility of other actions," he said.

Melescanu mentioned that there will probably be numerous foreign observers during the electoral process.

"I want to tell you that even at the Council of Europe level, and the OSCE [the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe] level, there is an interest in carefully watching the way elections are held in Moldova. Therefore, we can expect to have numerous observers to do their job and be able to provide an as accurate as possible image of how the elections were held. We hope for [the elections] to be correct, fair, and the people we want to be elected," he said.