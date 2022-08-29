ForMinAurescu: Germany, at the highest level, announces support for Romania's accession to Schengen area

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's statement regarding Germany's support for Romania's Schengen accession "is an extremely important announcement, because it is for the first time that Germany, at the highest level, announces, unconditionally, support for Romania's accession to the Schengen area," said the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, for private TV broadcaster Digi24.

The head of Romanian diplomacy added that Scholz "said very clearly that Romania, along with the other candidate states at this moment, meets all the technical conditions for accession and that he will personally support this approach".

"It is a very important announcement, which comes in addition to the support that France, through President Macron, on the occasion of his visit to Romania in June, made in the same sense and it must also be said very clearly , that these announcements are the result of the efforts and discussions that the President of Romania had with the two European leaders on various occasions," Aurescu added, told Agerpres.

The minister said that the political-diplomatic steps towards Schengen accession "continue and have continued in the last period as well".

Asked if a similar message is expected from the Dutch side, Aurescu answered: "We continue our active efforts at all levels towards all our European partners, both to those who have already expressed this support in the last years or more recently and also, obviously, towards the Netherlands".

Bogdan Aurescu wrote on Twitter that accession to Schengen is "an extremely important goal for Romanian citizens".