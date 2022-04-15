Forum on impasse on Romanian construction market, organized on Friday at Parliament Palace

Representatives of the authorities and contractors in the field of constructions participate, on Friday, in the forum "Impasse on the construction market. Challenges and crisis solutions," organized on the sidelines of the Bucharest Real Estate Show.

"The year 2022 started with optimism for the real estate market, one based on the good evolution of the market in 2021, especially in the residential area. Despite the economic uncertainties caused by the pandemic, the number of Romanians who bought a new home in 2021 continued to grow, the number of real estate transactions having increased by more than 50% compared to 2020. What seemed to be an exceptional year for the real estate market could turn into a questionable one due to the increase in the price of building materials and energy, the migration of construction specialists to Western Europe and the effects of the war," the organizers specify, Agerpres.ro informs.

Participating in the event will be Marcel Ciolacu - President of the Chamber of Deputies, Adrian Caciu - Minister of Public Finance, Marin Tole - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, Angel Calin - Secretary of State in the Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Tourism, Cristian Erbasu - President of the Federation of Employers of Construction Companies, Emil Ivanescu - President of the Order of Architects of Bucharest, and Bogdan Cosmin Ivan - Secretary General of the Association of Real Estate Developers in Romania - Urbanis.