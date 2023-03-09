Four concerts of Indian music to take place in four Romanian cities

A series of four original concerts of pan flute, bansuri and tabla, which bring together traditional music from Romania and India, will be organized, between March 17 and 21, by the "Rabindranath Tagore" Cultural Centre with the support of the Indian Embassy in Bucharest and the Indian Ministry of Culture in Oradea, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca and Bucharest.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the series of concerts - called "Suflet. Peisaje muzicale din Carpati si Himalaya" [Soul. Musical landscapes from the Carpathians and Himalayas - editor's note] - will take place in Oradea on March 17, at 7.00 pm, at the State Philharmonic; Timisoara - March 18, 7.00 pm, at the Capitol Hall; Cluj-Napoca - March 19, 7.30 pm, at the Student Culture House; Bucharest - March 21, 7.00 pm, at the Dalles Hall.

The concerts will illustrate the diversity and musical richness of the two countries, from doina to dhun, from hora to hori, from sarba to raga.

"Through the confluence of wind instruments from the two cultural spaces, the artists will delight the audience with surprising interpretations of their beloved pieces from Romanian folklore, along with a repertoire inspired by Indian seasons and festivals," the same press release states.

Narcisa Baleanu, who will play the pan flute and sing, while representing the traditional songs from the Mehedinti area, as an artist especially involved in preserving traditional music, will bring before the audience the most representative musical expressions of the Romanian soul.

Bhaskar Das, one of the young masters of Indian classical music on the bansuri, will reproduce the ancestral spirit of Indian civilization with his bamboo flute and Amit Mishra, on the tabla, will add dynamism and strength to the entire musical presentation with his percussion instrument.

Entrance tickets can be purchased from eventbook, billete.ro, from the Humanitas, Carturesti bookshops and from the ticket offices of the Oradea State Philharmonic and the "Banatul" Timisoara Philharmonic. AGERPRES