Four medals for team Romania in Central European Olympiad in Informatics and first place in teams

Romania's Informatics Olympic Team won four medals - one gold and three silver - at the 29th edition of the Central European Olympiad in Informatics (CEOI), held over July 24-30 in Varazdin, Croatia.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Education sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, Alexandru Luchianov (International High School of Informatics in Bucharest) won the gold medal and the first place in the competition with 540 points, Luca Perju-Verzotti ("Tudor Vianu" National College of Informatics in Bucharest), Andrei Robert Ion (International High School of Informatics in Bucharest) and Alexandru-Radu Todoran ("Aurel Vlaicu" Theoretical High School in Orastie, Hunedoara County) are the pupils with silver medals.

The same source points out that the Romanian team, coordinated and accompanied by teacher Dan-Narcis Pracsiu ("Emil Racovita" National College in Vaslui - Team Leader) and Ioan-Bogdan Iordache (student at the University of Bucharest, former Olympiad winner - Deputy Leader), occupied the first place in the team ranking (by aggregating individual scores).

"Education Minister Sorin Mihai Cimpeanu welcomed and congratulated the Romanian delegation at the 'Henri Coanda' International Airport, this afternoon, upon their return from Croatia," the representatives of the ministry said.

52 contestants from 12 countries participated in this year's contest.

The first edition of the Central European Olympiad in Informatics took place in Romania, in 1994, in Cluj-Napoca, at Romania's initiative.