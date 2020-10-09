Four Romanian films to premiere at International Film Festival in Warsaw

Four Romanian feature films will have their world premiere at the 36th edition of the Warsaw International Film Festival, which takes place between October 9-18, according to Agerpres.

According to a press release of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) sent to AGERPRES, the feature film "Unidentified," directed by Bogdan George Apetri will be presented in the International Competition, "Mia misses her revenge," directed by Bogdan Theodor Olteanu - will be presented in the 1-2 Competition (debut), "Toni&his friends," directed by Ion Indolean, will be presented in the Free Spirit Competition and the animated short film "Lullaby," directed by Paul Muresan, will be presented in the Short Film Competition.

Romanian filmmaker Dan Chisu will also be present at the Festival in Warsaw, where he will be part of the jury of the 1-2 Competition. Dan Chisu's latest feature film, "5 Minutes," premiered in Warsaw at the previous edition of the Festival, in 2019.

The 2020 edition of the Festival will traditionally take place at the Kinoteka and Multikino cinemas, two film multiplexes downtown Warsaw.

With a long tradition (founded in 1985) and enjoying wide international acclaim, the Warsaw International Film Festival has since 2009 joined the elitist group of Class A film festivals, along with Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Locarno, San Sebastian, Karlovy Vary, Tokyo, Moscow, Mar del Plata, Montreal, Shanghai, Cairo, Goa and Tallinn. WFF is a festival-competition and brings to the Polish screens the latest trends in world cinema, reads the press release.

ICR Warsaw supports the presence of the film teams "Mia misses her revenge" and "Toni&his friends" at the Festival after it concluded a new valuable partnership with the Warsaw event, the same source reads.