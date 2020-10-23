 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Four Romanian troops of IED-stricken Afghanistan patrol mission transferred to Bagram for medical investigations

kandahar

Another two Romanian servicemen who were part of the MRAP crew affected by the explosion of an improvised device (IED) this Wednesday while on a patrol mission in Kandahar - Afghanistan were transferred to a military hospital for further investigations, the Ministry of National Defense said, according to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, following complex medical evaluations conducted at the ROL-2 Hospital at the Kandahar Air Base, the decision was made to send Sergeant Ionut Marius Bruma and Private First Class Dorian Emil Floare, alongside Sergeant Adrian Ioan Czifrak and 2nd Class Corporal Iosif Ioan Remanto to the ROL-3 Military Hospital at the Bagram Air Base, for additional medical investigations and the continuation of specific treatments.

The air transfer was performed on Thursday.

The Romanian servicemen belong to the 191st "Golden Lions" Force Protection Battalion.

 

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.