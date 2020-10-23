Four Romanian troops of IED-stricken Afghanistan patrol mission transferred to Bagram for medical investigations

Another two Romanian servicemen who were part of the MRAP crew affected by the explosion of an improvised device (IED) this Wednesday while on a patrol mission in Kandahar - Afghanistan were transferred to a military hospital for further investigations, the Ministry of National Defense said, according to AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, following complex medical evaluations conducted at the ROL-2 Hospital at the Kandahar Air Base, the decision was made to send Sergeant Ionut Marius Bruma and Private First Class Dorian Emil Floare, alongside Sergeant Adrian Ioan Czifrak and 2nd Class Corporal Iosif Ioan Remanto to the ROL-3 Military Hospital at the Bagram Air Base, for additional medical investigations and the continuation of specific treatments.

The air transfer was performed on Thursday.

The Romanian servicemen belong to the 191st "Golden Lions" Force Protection Battalion.