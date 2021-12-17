Four Sonimpex Topoloveni products, classified in category A in Nutri-Score labelling system

Four Sonimpex Topoloveni products have so far been included in the Nutri-Score A category, respectively plum jam, eggplant and bean zacusca (hotchpotch) and broth, which attests to the quality of the products and ingredients used, informs a press release of the company sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

"We are delighted that our products have been included in the same Nutri-Score category as fruit and vegetables. Unfortunately for us, we have had unfair competition in the market for many years, and there is another manufacturer that uses Topoloveni in its name. Fortunately for us, buyers now have an extra tool for making inspired choices: the Nutri-Score system," said Bibiana Stanciulov, CEO of Sonimpex Topoloveni.

Moreover, the end of the year meant for the Topoloveni business a diversification of the offer, through the launch of no less than five products: apricot jam, quince jam, rosehip paste, mashed beans and pickled plums.

According to the cited source, the new products have been put on the market in order to offer consumers healthy culinary alternatives and they follow the same Topoloveni recipe: no added sugar, no preservatives and no additives.

On the other hand, the plum jam Topoloveni continued this year to consolidate its position on the Romanian and international market. With a new packaging, which also includes the Nutri-Score A label, the plum jam has reached two international exhibitions in Dubai (United Arab Emirates) in the last few months, as part of the EU's "Discover European Treasures" programme.

10 years after receiving the Protected Geographical Indication, the Topoloveni plum magiun is one of the most famous food products in the world in its category. It was ranked second in the top of the most popular canned fruits in the world in a ranking made by TasteAltas, a platform that inventories and promotes culinary specialties around the world.

Sonimpex Topoloveni is the holder of the first "Protected Geographical Indication" (PGI) certificate in Romania, obtained in 2011 by the Topoloveni plum jam. With the support of the European Commission, the PGI is extended to Canada, Japan and Vietnam. In the country, Topoloveni holds the status of Supplier of the Royal House.