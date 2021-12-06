 
     
Four Ukrainian nationals injured in Izvoru Muresului collision

Four Ukrainian nationals were injured in a collision occurred Monday evening in Izvoru Muresului - Harghita County, the Press Office of the Harghita County Police Inspectorate informs.

According to the cited source, the driver of a car registered in Ukraine did not adjust the speed to the road conditions and swerved to the opposite lane at a curve, colliding head-on with a road train.

There was no ice, frost or snow on the road at the time of the accident, the cited source also said.

All the persons riding in the foreign vehicle sustained injuries.

The Harghita Emergency Situations Inspectorate said that three victims were taken to the Gheorgheni Municipal Hospital, and the fourth was transported to the Emergency Reception Unit of the Miercurea Ciuc County Emergency Hospital.

Traffic is back to normal after having been temporarily blocked following the accident.

