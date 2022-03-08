Four unarmed Ukrainian civilian helicopters at Iasi airport for technical stopover

The Ukrainian authorities have asked the Romanian side for diplomatic fly over approvals towards the final destination Ghimbav, Brasov County, for a number of 4 helicopters, in order to carry out maintenance operations at Airbus Helicopters Romania, according to the contracts in force, shows a press release of the Ministry of National Defense (MApN).

According to MApN, the aircraft in question are configured for the execution of civilian missions, not being armed, and flight plans in the civil air traffic system for these helicopters were submitted, on Tuesday, the aircraft having already landed on Iasi aerodrome, for a technical stopover, being due to continue to the final destination.