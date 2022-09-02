 
     
Francesco Tiganescu, bronze medalist at the European Junior Shooting Championships in Larnaca

Romanian athlete Francesco-Alessandro Tiganescu won the bronze medal in the trap men Junior event, on Thursday, at the European Junior Championships in Larnaca (Cyprus).

In the final for the medal, Tiganescu ranked third, with 17 plates downed, being overtaken by the Spaniard Andres Garcia (27) and the Turkish Suleyman Guvercin (24). Italian Emanuele Iezzi (9) took fourth place.

Tiganescu took the first place in the ranking after two days of qualifications, with 118 out of 125 tallies.

In the first semi-final, Tiganescu was second, with 18 plates, after Spaniard Andres Garcia (22).AGERPRES

