Free access to the outdoor screenings at Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest

The access will be free to the outdoor screenings of the 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest festival, which will take place in the Pergola of the Verona Garden, behind the Carturesti Verona bookstore, and on the terrace of the Museum of Recent Art, inform the organizers in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

"Moviegoers will be greeted with tea, heaters and, if necessary, blankets to ensure the necessary comfort, and wearing a mask is mandatory throughout the screenings that will begin at 7.00 pm in both locations," said the organizers.Throughout the festival, between October 23 and November 1, in the Pergola of the Verona Garden, behind the Verona bookstore, a film will be screened every evening, shows the same press release.The films to be screened at Carturesti Verona starting with 7.00 pm every night during the festivals will be "True Mothers" by Naomi Kawase - on October 23, "Le discours" by Laurent Tirard - October 24, "Still the Water" by Naomi Kawase - October 25, "The Truth" by Hirokazu Koreeda - October 26, "Summer 85" by Francois Ozon - October 27, "Mandibules" by Quentin Dupieux - October 28, "Sweat" by Magnus Von Horn - October 29, "Sweet Bean" by Naomi Kawase - October 30, "Malmkrog" by Cristi Puiu - October 31, and "Another Round" by Thomas Vinterberg - November 1.The films "Another Round" by Thomas Vinterberg - October 23, "Summer 85" by Francois Ozon - October 24, and "Le discours" by Laurent Tirard - October 25 will also be screened on the terrace in the courtyard of the Museum of Recent Art (MARe), starting at 7.00 pm.Participants in the screenings will receive as a gift a museum visit ticket from MARe, valid until the end of the year (2020).The entire programme of the drive-in and outdoor screenings can be found on www.filmedefestival.ro or on the Facebook and Instagram pages of the festival, where you can find more information about movies and related events of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest.The 11th edition of Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest is organized by the Cinemascop Association and carried out in partnership with the French Embassy and the French Institute in Romania.