French ambassador Auer presents rector Scripcariu with Academic Palms decoration

In a festive setting in Iasi on Thursday, French ambassador Laurence Auer presented Rector of the Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Iasi Viorel Scripcariu with an Officer medal of the Palmes academiques national order of France.

The decoration is awarded in recognition of the effort made to strengthen university, scientific and cultural cooperation between France and Romania, told Agerpres.

"Today, we are celebrating an exceptional teacher and doctor, who for 35 years has worked continuously for the enrichment and internationalisation of the Romanian academic and scientific system through medicine. Mr Scripcariu, you are a professor and rector at the Grigore T. Popa University of Medicine and Pharmacy of Iasi, a university that has managed to rank among the best in the national ranking of Romanian universities, an achievement to which you contributed to a great extent through your dynamism. (...) I want to pay tribute for the special services you have brought to the city of Iasi and its inhabitants, tirelessly following your vocation as a doctor, being one of the founders of the Regional Institute of Oncology in 2010, where you held the position of head of department until 2016. We should salute your constant commitment to your students and researchers and also the exceptional contribution to the progress made in your field of research, which is oncology, at the national and international level. (...) Mr Viorel Scripcariu, for your contribution to strengthening Franco-Romanian relations, on behalf of the Minister of National Education and by virtue of the powers vested in me, I am hereby presenting you with the Officer medal of the Palmes academiques order," said Auer.