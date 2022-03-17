French Ambassador Auer says Romania proves exemplary solidarity with Ukrainian refugees

France's ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, said on Thursday that Romania is showing exemplary solidarity with Ukrainian refugees, "displaced people who have gone through dramatic situations."

The French diplomat participated in a debate on mobilizing Romanian and French local authorities to respond to humanitarian emergencies caused by the refugee crisis in Ukraine, held in the Elvire Popesco Hall of the French Institute, with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration, Agerpres reports."Thirty years after the return of democracy and fifteen years after its accession to the European Union, Romania shows exemplary solidarity with these displaced people who have gone through dramatic situations. Civil society and local authorities show extraordinary mobilization. The commitment of the Romanian authorities to the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism has been exemplary. The Suceava humanitarian hub, a logistics platform for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, has been operational for several days," said Laurence Auer.The French ambassador said that, at the European level, "the response is also remarkable."Laurence Auer pointed out that "the presence for this day of numerous elected officials and representatives of local authorities of all ranks reflects the importance of the partnership between Romania and France."The Ambassador informed that the Delegation for External Action of the Territorial Communities of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs activated a fund dedicated to initiatives meant to support the civilian population, allowing French local authorities, regardless of their rank, to make financial contributions to humanitarian operations under an emergency regime and in a coordinated manner, in response to the needs of the beneficiaries.In his speech relayed by Secretary of State Akos Derzsi, the Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila said that, in time, the twin communities have proved to be true bridges between Romania and France.During the event, the representatives of the Romanian and French local authorities presented examples of mobilization in order to respond concretely to the requests of the authorities in the front line of the reception of refugees, especially in Romania and in the Republic of Moldova.At the same time, participants in the event adopted a joint statement condemning "the firm invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces and the threat it poses to the territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova.""We are ready to mobilize in the long run to provide material assistance to Ukrainians in Ukraine and those in exile and to support local initiatives aimed at ensuring their access to basic services. We recall our unwavering commitment to the core values of peace, democracy, the rule of law, which are at the heart of the European project that unites our peoples and our countries," the statement reads.The meeting took place under the auspices of the National Union of Romanian County Councils, the Association of Romanian Cities, the Association of Romanian Municipalities and the Association of Romanian Communes, as well as the French Association of Councils of European Municipalities and Regions.The local authorities in France and Romania maintain dynamic links through cooperation, twinning and partnership projects, their representatives meeting frequently in the context of the Franco-Romanian Decentralized Cooperation Forum, which this year will take place in Brasov.