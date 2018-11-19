French Ambassador Ramis: Romania, to take over presidency of EU Council at important, special moment

Romania will take over the presidency of the Council of the European Union at an important and special moment, when it is a must to negotiate the multiannual financial framework and organize the European Parliament elections campaign, so things already look exciting, on Monday asserted the French Ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis, in a specialist conference.

'Your country has a huge economic potential and a very strong potential for developing bilateral relations. The year 2019 will be intense. Things already look exciting along with the presidency of the Council of the European Union. Romania will take over the presidency in an important and special moment. Romania has to complete legislative projects, has to endorse 210 pieces of legislation on the legislative agenda. It will be a short mandate that will intervene exactly before the European Parliament elections. Romania will have to negotiate the multiannual financial framework and organize the campaign for the European Parliament, too. Romania's presidency will enjoy the entire support of France. I had a meeting with Mr. President Iohannis, in Sibiu, on 9 May so as to map the lines for Romania's presidency at the helm of Europe and I believe that exactly in these moments of doubt we must tighten the bilateral relations and place more the emphasis on what unites us rather than on what divides us. We will also have the 'French-Romanian Season' to be opened on 27 November 2018, a multi-disciplinary season, with economic, cultural activities a.s.o.. France and Romania do make an important team. We are drafting a lot of projects we are to unveil at the opportune moment,' Ramis said.

The French diplomat also pointed out that Romania has recorded significant progress since its joining the European Union, in 2007, and yet the confidence of the business milieu is sometimes shaken by the sudden legislative changes that are affecting the stability climate.

The French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Romania (CCIFER) organized on Monday the annual conference with the theme 'Romania's economic outlook', an event that seeks to sum up the sectoral, regional, macroeconomic trends and the companies' morale regarding the current and future economic context, as well as the trends on the labour market.