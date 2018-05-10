French ambassador Ramis welcomes Romania launching online citizens' consultation on EU future

French ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis has welcomed the launch in Romania of an online citizens' consultation on the future of the European Union.

"The online French ambassador to Romania Michele Ramis has welcomed the launch in Romania of an online citizens' consultation on the future of the European Union."The online citizens' consultation on the future of the European Union was launched by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of Europe Day by Mr Victor Negrescu, minister-delegate for European affairs. France and Romania have a joint project to consolidate and strengthen the European Union. At the proposal of France, these citizens' consultation will be organised in 27 countries of the European Union and will target 430 million European citizens and. I will also have the pleasure of participating in other celebrations of the European spirit in Alba Iulia, May 10, and in Alexandria on May 12," Ramis is quoted a saying in an official press statement released on Thursday.According to the statement, France is "committed to Europe's reestablishment and has great ambitions for the European Union: a reinvented sovereignty, a united union around our values, a living democracy."French President Emmanuel Macron is quoted as having proposed to all EU member states to launch citizens' consultations at the level of the European Union.By the end of October, citizens' consultations on Europe are taking place in all European Union countries. They are designed for all citizens to discuss the significance of Europe and for them to express their expectations, hopes, regrets and proposals.On 9 May, the European Commission launched the online consultation, calling on all Europeans to express their views via a questionnaire available in 24 languages, Romanian including.The whole process will be interrupted at the end of October not to interfere with the European election campaign. Later on, the results of the consultations will be unveiled, which European leaders will take into account when drafting a new European Union project. on the future of the European Union was launched by the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the occasion of Europe Day by Mr Victor Negrescu, minister-delegate for European affairs. France and Romania have a joint project to consolidate and strengthen the European Union. At the proposal of France, these citizens' consultation will be organised in 27 countries of the European Union and will target 430 million European citizens and. I will also have the pleasure of participating in other celebrations of the European spirit in Alba Iulia, May 10, and in Alexandria on May 12," Ramis is quoted a saying in an official press statement released on Thursday.According to the statement, France is "committed to Europe's reestablishment and has great ambitions for the European Union: a reinvented sovereignty, a united union around our values, a living democracy."French President Emmanuel Macron is quoted as having proposed to all EU member states to launch citizens' consultations at the level of the European Union.By the end of October, citizens' consultations on Europe are taking place in all European Union countries. They are designed for all citizens to discuss the significance of Europe and for them to express their expectations, hopes, regrets and proposals.On 9 May, the European Commission launched the online consultation, calling on all Europeans to express their views via a questionnaire available in 24 languages, Romanian including.The whole process will be interrupted at the end of October not to interfere with the European election campaign. Later on, the results of the consultations will be unveiled, which European leaders will take into account when drafting a new European Union project.