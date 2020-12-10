French Ambassador to Romania: Combating violence against women must be intensified

The French Ambassador to Romania, Laurence Auer, said on Thursday that combating violence against women must be intensified, as the figures regarding this phenomenon are increasing in the period of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to AGERPRES.

She said, in an online debate organized by the French Institute and the Embassy, that the vulnerability of women and children to domestic violence is unacceptable, and the new authorities in Romania must not cast the matter aside.

Laurence Auer mentioned that it will be difficult to obtain figures regarding the increase of violence against women in Romania in the period of the pandemic.

In what regards the participation of the French Embassy in Romania in the campaign organized by the UN to end violence against women, "Orange the World", she stated that the embassy has a "formidable team" and two complementary means - cooperating with persons that established associations, shelters, as well as collaboration at the judiciary and police level.

"In this period, according to statistics, there were more numerous complaints to police authorities than in the corresponding period of last year. We are living in a period of overlapping health crisis, socio-economic crisis, educational crisis (...), there were complaints and 35,000 - 36,000 protective orders were issued. Furthermore, we need to transmit permanently to society those messages of public interest. There is need for information and awareness campaigns," said Cristina Iurisniti, the chair of the Committee on Equal Opportunities for Women and Men of the Chamber of Deputies.

In her opinion, steps were taken in the field of the fight against domestic violence, but the problem that is noted presently is that of police training.

"The training of police officers is done by the Ministry of the Interior and stereotypes subsist, there are still prejudices. (...) These training courses must be much more serious and more efficient," said Cristina Iurisniti.

She drew attention that Law 217/2003 to prevent and combat violence was not amended to include budgeting for electronic bracelets. "This instrument exists in legislative norms, but it has no budget, which makes the legislative norm absolutely inefficient. (...) We hope the next government will take into account budgeting these electronic bracelets," said Cristina Iurisniti.

In her opinion, the school curricula must include the notions of equality of chances and of gender since the early years, because education is very important to produce progress regarding the fight against domestic violence.

In her turn, the State Secretary with the National Agency for Equal Chance for Women and Men (ANES), Luminita Popescu, sent a video message to the participants in the debate, in which she said that this year was marked by measures without precedent generated by the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Specialists from around the world have warned on the higher risk in what regards the escalation of situations of domestic violence against vulnerable categories, in the context of home isolation and social distancing. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in our country, ANES has formulated a plan of measures to prevent and combat domestic violence (...) which has focused on information actions and campaigns," said Luminita Popescu.

She mentioned, among other things, that a single free telephone line - 0800500333 - for victims of domestic violence was promoted.