French artist Marc Fichel to stage Romanian tour on French Festival of Music 2021

French artist Marc Fichel, accompanied by Franck Seguy, will stage a three-concert tour in Romania, June 21-23, during the French Festival of Music 2021 - La Fete de la musique.

Marc Fichel (vocals and piano) Franck Saguy (clarinet, accordion and percussion) will give concerts on June 21, at 19:00hrs, in the Palas Amphitheater of Iasi; on June 22, at 19:00hrs, in the Joseph Schmidt Auditorium of the Stefan cel Mare University of Suceava, and on June 23, at 20:30hrs, at the Elvira Popescu Cinema Hall in Bucharest.

According to organisers, admission is free to the limit of available seats. For the concert in Bucharest, reservations are made online, on the Eventbook platform: https://eventbook.ro/music/bilete-sarbatoarea-muzicii-cu-marc-fichel.

Fichel has strong ties with Romania, as his maternal is originally from Iasi. Highly regarded in France, with a surprising biography, his double life impresses. Every day at 03:00hrs, he is the export manager at the Rungis Halls. He is also an author, composer and performer.

"'C'est ma vie dans les halles' (This is My Life in the Halls) is my first single on my first album, which was a resounding success and stirred the curiosity of the media," the artist says in a statement.

La Fete de la Musique is a summer festival organised for the first time in France on June 21, 1982 that has expanded internationally where the public is invited to free concerts. The date of this festival was chosen for its symbolism, as June 21 is the Day of the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year.