French Embassy grants scholarship to Ukrainian woman for publicizing risk of human trafficking among refugees

A refugee having fled the war in Ukraine, Halina Karacyunova, awarded a scholarship from the French Embassy in Bucharest for the promotion of a project focusing on the prevention of human trafficking among her fellow countrymen, refugees in Romania, and the first event aimed at disseminating this risk will be organized next month, in Targu Mures, together with the Suryam Association.

"My colleague, Halina Karacyunova, the one with whom I have been working for the longest time, attended a course in Bucharest related to human trafficking. Following this course, she also won a scholarship from the French Embassy. At the beginning of September, we are going to organize a large-scale event, MuresHUB, together with our colleague, intended for Ukrainian refugees on this topic of human trafficking. I would like you to perceive this topic not only related to the sexual aspect, we are also talking about human trafficking in terms of the place of work and the abuses that take place, there are several forms of abuse. It would be strange to think that these things are not a reality even in Romania," said, on Friday, the president of the Suryam Association, Marius Dumitrescu, at a journalists summer school organized at Targu Mures, aimed at disseminating correct information about refugees from Ukraine. French Embassy grants scholarship to Ukrainian woman for cautioning on risk of human trafficking among refugees, Agerpres.ro informs.

With Halina Karacyunova's help, the aim is to increase the level of awareness within the Ukrainian community, so that the refugees can realize when they are subject to any abuse, says Marius Dumitrescu.

"And I think it is a sign of the maturity on behalf of this community that six months later we are already organizing such an event in Targu Mures. It will most likely be broadcast live on YouTube, so that as many refugees from the country as possible have access to such information. Halina Karacyunova has been extremely active. I think she internalized all those case studies that were presented, she has lived them first as a mother, then as a woman, because she probably found herself under these risks. It's true, she is an extremely cerebral person and I don't think she could become a victim, but I still think that the passion with which she approached this topic, the great interest, asking a lot of questions, proved that she is ready at any moment to talk about this topic," Dumitrescu pointed out.

The organizers of the Summer School intend to present to the journalist in attendance some statistics, for the first time, on the victims of abuse among refugees.

The Suryam Association and the Targu Mures Red Cross are organizing, starting from Friday, for two days, a summer school for journalists, within the project titled "MuresHub: The Unique Center for the Refugees' Integration and Social Assistance in Mures County", aimed at encouraging the dissemination of correct information on the refugees from Ukraine.