French Embassy presents Romania's defence chief Ciuca with decoration

Romania's Chief of Defence Staff Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca has been awarded France's National Order of Merit in the rank of Commander by the French ambassador to Romania, Michele Ramis, the embassy reported in a press statement on Wednesday.

The award ceremony took place at the French Embassy on Tuesday.

"While European defence has been witnessing new directions of development over the past two years, you have also been an important player in the commitment of Romania's armed forces to these new areas, as well as in transforming NATO to meet new challenges. The decoration that I am honoured to present to you acknowledges your merits as a visionary and ambitious leader for your country's army, and also a true friend of France's," the ambassador is quoted as saying at the ceremony.

In his turn, Ciuca said that to him personally and the Romanian armed forces the decoration bestowed by President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron on March 11 is a great honour and a very powerful symbol of acknowledging the contribution by the Romanian armed forces to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

"It is proof that our efforts to develop and strengthen military ties were and are acknowledged, so that we may enjoy mutual trust and support in an unpredictable and demanding security environment. I am therefore optimistic and glad that we can reaffirm the friendship between our countries and our armies and I am convinced that we will continue in the spirit of these relationships both bilaterally and inside NATO," Ciuca said, according to the statement.