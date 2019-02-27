French Embassy: Romanian specialists - awarded Palmes Academiques Order

Several Romanian specialists in different fields were decorated in a ceremony with the Palmes Academiques Order by the Ambassador of France in Bucharest, Michele Ramis.

According to a press release from the French Embassy sent to AGERPRES, the Palmes Academiques Order in rank of Knight was awarded to Alexandru Aldea, Manuela Delia Anghel, Ionela Baluta, Sonia Berbinschi and Janos Torok.

In the same ceremony, Sibila Alexandrescu was awarded the Palmes Academiques Order in rank of Officer.

Sibila Alexandrescu has been an assistant of the educational cooperation service of the French Institute for 26 years of "cooperating with dedication in all fields of activity, contributing to the promotion of French culture and language, the representatives of the Embassy show.

Alexandru Aldea is the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering in Foreign Languages of the Technical University of Civil Engineering in Bucharest. Active francophile, he "organizes and animates scientific and francophone events in Romania and in neighboring countries."

Manuela Delia Anghel is a general inspector for French and Romance languages with the Ministry of National Education. Through her work, she has contributed to the development of bilingual education institutions in Romania, the French Embassy points out.

Ionela Baluta is a Ph.D. professor in Sociology, Dean of the Faculty of Political Science of the University of Bucharest, founder and director of the first research center on the subject of equal opportunities within the University of Bucharest.

Sonia Berbinschi is a professor and researcher at the University of Bucharest, the French language department of the Faculty of Foreign Languages and Literature, who for many years has put her dynamism and expertise in the service of the French language and the Francophonie.

Janos Torok, head of francophone company, has worked for many years to boost the relationship between the French professional school in Fagaras and the local French companies, whose development he has spurred, the diplomatic mission further specifies.

AGERPRES .