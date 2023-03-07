French Film Festival - 110 screenings in 13 cities

The French Institute announces the organization of the 27th edition of the French Film Festival in Romania from March 15 to 26, in 13 cities in the country.

"Discover now the complete programme of the 27th edition of the French Film Festival in Romania on the festival website: https://festivalff.ro/. Between March 15 and 26, more than 110 film screenings will take place in cinema halls and alternative cultural spaces in 13 cities in the country: Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Arad, Brasov, Braila, Constanta, Craiova, Sfantu Gheorghe, Sibiu, Suceava and Targu Mures. In Cluj-Napoca, the screenings will take place at the Victoria and Arta cinema halls between March 17 and 19. Tickets have a single price of 20 RON and are available on the pages of the two cinema halls and directly at their cash desks," according to a press release sent on Tuesday by the French Institute.

In Cluj, the festival presents 16 feature films and officially opens on March 17 at the Victoria cinema hall with the police comedy L'Innocent by Louis Garrel, presented in the emblematic section of the festival, Panorama, which includes the most beloved recent French films. This section will also include other films appreciated by critics, films that will have their national premiere in Romania, such as La Nuit du 12 by Dominik Moll, recently awarded the Cesar award for the best film, which invites us to follow the investigation of the judicial police, released after the murder of a young woman. In the same section, Rebecca Zlotowski's Les Enfants des Autres, a bittersweet feature film about family and the desire to have children, and Jean-Paul Salome's La Syndicaliste, a captivating thriller based on real events, starring Isabelle Huppert in the main role.

"In the context of the 30th anniversary of Romania's accession to the International Organization of Francophonie, a special section entitled Pepites francophones will present award-winning films at international festivals. In addition to the film La Ligne by Ursula Meier, the Cluj audience will be able to discover at the Arta cinema hall the film Dalva, by the Belgian director Emmanuelle Nicot, which won the Fipresci prize at Semaine de la Critique in Cannes in 2022, and which delicately tells the story of a young woman who tries to rebuild her life after being the victim of incest.

The Young Talents - Feature Film Competition will feature talented debut directors competing for the Audience Award. Clement Cogitore, with his film Goutte d'or, offers a mystical and dark vision of a working-class neighbourhood in Paris, while Heloise Pelloquet presents La Passagere, a feature film about love and desire, in which the title role is outstandingly played by Cecile de France," the statement also states.

The French Film Festival is organized by the French Institute in Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi and Timisoara and co-organized by: the Arad Municipal Culture Centre, Brasov French Alliance, Cinefeel Braila, "Jean Constantin, the Multifunctional Educational Centre for Youth "Jean Constantin," Inspire Cinema Craiova, Arta by Cityplex Sfantu Gheorghe, Radu Stanca National Theatre Sibiu, French Alliance Suceava and K'Arte Association Târgu Mures.