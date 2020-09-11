French Film Festival to feature screening events in 11 cities between Sep 23 - Oct 4

The 24th French Film Festival running between September 23 and October 4 has scheduled both indoor and outdoor screening events across eleven Romanian cities, the French Institute said in a release. The cities to host the event are Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Timisoara, Arad, Brasov, Braila, Constanta, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sibiu and Suceava.

The festival's motto this year is "Le Film Francais au Feminin/The French Women's Film" and offers the public a very special selection of films, highlighting the female creation in the French cinema industry - established or debutant actresses and directors, and outstanding female characters.

The "Panorama" section will feature in a first for Romania the latest film with actress Eva Green, "Proxima", an impressive story about overcoming one's own limits, but also social canons.

Screenings of major films of the year include "Portrait de la Jeune Fille en Feu/Portrait of a Lady on Fire" by Celine Sciamma, recipient of the Cannes 2019 Best Screenplay Award, and "La Bonne Epouse/How to Be a Good Wife" by Martin Provost, a frothy comedy about the stereotypes of the '60s, with an unbeatable trio of actresses: Juliette Binoche, Yolande Moreau and Noémie Lvovsky.

Two of the films in the "Cahiers du Cinema: vive les insoumuses!/Cinema Notebooks: long live the rebellious!" section bring into the limelight the importance of the 1968 revolution for the history of female emancipation: Nelly Kaplan's classic "La Fiancée du Pirate/Pirate's Fiancée", released in 1969, and the documentary "Delphine et Carole," about actress Delphine Seyrig and Swiss filmmaker Carole Roussopoulos, transpose the audience into the midst of '70s feminism.

The section "Focus Young Talents" invites the audiences to the movies "Alice et le Maire/Alice and the Mayor" by Nicolas Parizer, "Un divan a Tunis/Arab Blues" with Iranian-French actress and singer Golshifteh Farahani or "Tu Merites un Amour/You Deserve a Lover", with Hafsia Herzi as lead actress, director and screenwriter.

Last but not least, the festival pays homage to the great director Agnes Varda, who died in 2019, with the screening of her last film - "Varda par Agnes/Varda by Agnes".

All films are in French, subtitled in Romanian.

Tickets are available on Eventbook, https://eventbook.ro/festival/festivalul-filmului-francez and at the box office of Cinema Elvire Popesco.

The event is organized by the French Institute in Romania.