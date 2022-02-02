French Foreign Minister highlights France - Romania mutual reliance in the face of security challenges

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said today that Romania can count on France, and that his country is "proud" to be at the Romanians' side amid the current security challenges.

Le Drian made a press statement together with his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu before starting political consultations.

In the context of the ever growing challenges in Europe and at its borders, we are happy that we can count on a partner as reliable as Romania, said the French top diplomat, noting that the challenges facing the EU and NATO as well include the tensions caused by Russia in the Union's eastern neighborhood.

Our short-term priority is to de-escalate tensions, Le Drian said, adding that "firmness" is required.

We are proud to be at your side at a time of a deteriorating security environment at your borders, which are also our borders, the borders of the Union, the French ForMin said.

Jean-Yves Le Drian also spoke about mutual trust, assuring that Romania can count on France just as France knows it can count on Romania, "as prove Romania's support and commitment to be at our side in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel."

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu presented some of the topics on the agenda of talks with his French counterpart, Agerpres.ro informs.

"I will reiterate the legitimate expectations regarding Romania's joining the Schengen. I am confident that we can count on France, on France's support, to encourage the adoption of a favorable decision as soon as possible, particularly in the current context where the Union's action is aimed at strengthening its resilience. Romania's accession to the Schengen Area will fully contribute to the achievement of this goal and the elimination of any fragmentation of the Union's internal market," the Romanian Minister said.

He also spoke of an in-depth exchange of assessments on security issues. "The situation in our neighborhood is and continues to be worrying. The Russian Federation continues to amass troops in the vicinity of Ukraine, in the Black Sea region. We will discuss joint actions to deepen the dialogue and further strengthen this dialogue in the field of Defense," Aurescu said, voicing also his opinion that President Emmanuel Macron's announcement about heightening the French military presence in Romania "is a sign of deep commitment."